Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 7,584 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47.

Shares of WDAY opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $221.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

