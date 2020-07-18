Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells 315 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.