Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) CFO Sells $1,501,800.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Howard Horn sold 20,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $778,400.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $51.38 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

