Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Sells $251,145.80 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRTX opened at $294.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $551,229,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,506 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

