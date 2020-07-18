Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $620,606.25 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $620,606.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $306.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after acquiring an additional 277,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.27.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.