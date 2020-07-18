Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $620,606.25 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $620,606.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $541,768.75.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after acquiring an additional 277,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.