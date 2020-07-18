Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $873,374.24 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $873,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,312,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 1,939 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $58,499.63.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $42,663.39.

Tenable stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 40.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

