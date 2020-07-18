Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells 5,990 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,981.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,076.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SYRS opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

