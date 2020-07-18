Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,065.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Ofarrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $355,800.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.45. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Slack by 47.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Slack by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 332,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 264,687 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

