Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $6,487,200.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,988.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $795,750.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 145,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 125,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $3,972,500.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

