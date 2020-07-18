Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$53,432.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,259,148.02.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$41,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$202,510.00.

TSE SVM opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$9.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

