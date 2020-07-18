Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) CFO Sells $369,075.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

