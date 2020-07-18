Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) CFO Sells $369,075.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SLAB opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.71.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.