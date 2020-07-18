Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $2,833,200.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,006,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $2,975,100.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,929,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total value of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,957,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $2,857,350.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $2,735,700.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.62, for a total transaction of $2,769,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.15, for a total transaction of $2,792,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.11, for a total transaction of $2,851,650.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $5,519,700.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,043.22, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

