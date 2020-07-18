Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,507,682.40 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,915,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $644.06 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $655.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,907,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

