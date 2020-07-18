Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Sells $327,128,480.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vep Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00.

PING stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 449.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Ping Identity by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 7.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 468,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $8,110,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $7,481,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

