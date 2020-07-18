Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $616,500.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $616,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $631,350.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $614,100.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $510,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $498,300.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $17,406.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $451,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $432,300.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.0% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $8,947,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

