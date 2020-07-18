Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 28,700 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MEDP opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after buying an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.