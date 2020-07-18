Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $4,342,800.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

