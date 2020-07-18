Insider Selling: MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 3,400 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $85,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,972.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. MarineMax Inc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 224.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

