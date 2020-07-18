Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,462.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 686,810 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,341,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

