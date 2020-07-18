Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells $3,676,617.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LRCX stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $350.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

