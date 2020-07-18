Insider Selling: Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) COO Sells 3,253 Shares of Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $110,276.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Joseph Donnelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of Kroger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $528,513.81.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,746,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,312,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 393,671 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Kroger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

