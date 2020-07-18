Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $2,443,614.08 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

