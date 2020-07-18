Insider Selling: iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Sells $95,300.00 in Stock

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,007,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICAD opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65. iCAD Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 69.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iCAD by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAD. BidaskClub downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

