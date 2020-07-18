Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $2,847,481.50 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,737,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,596,000 after purchasing an additional 243,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 554,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.