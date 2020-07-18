Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Sells $899,413.84 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $327,257,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

