Insider Selling: Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Insider Sells $2,032,500.00 in Stock

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQ opened at $13.86 on Friday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $1,989,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Equillium by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.