Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$3,843,897.60 in Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total transaction of C$3,843,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$49.60 on Friday. Dollarama Inc has a 12 month low of C$34.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.44.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

