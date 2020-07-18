Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $6,193,800.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $6,193,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Datadog stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -582.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

