Insider Selling: Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CAO Sells 9,241 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $564.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.66 and a 200 day moving average of $500.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $569.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 130,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

