Insider Selling: Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CMO Sells $324,380.00 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIFI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.