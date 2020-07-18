Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells $916,041.12 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $916,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,568,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 816,940 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

