Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,621,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Xiaobin Wu sold 2,700 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total transaction of $650,997.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $478,324.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $992,701.92.

BGNE stock opened at $248.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $250.34.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.23.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

