Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,258 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,360.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AXNX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

