Insider Selling: ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATN International stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $948.47 million, a P/E ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 0.17. ATN International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that ATN International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 82.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ATN International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ATN International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.