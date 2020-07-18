Insider Selling: AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $5,839,256.51 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $5,839,256.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $105,280.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $4,873,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,547,000 after acquiring an additional 192,099 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AppFolio by 15.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AppFolio by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

