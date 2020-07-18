Insider Buying: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,772,223.10 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 310,510 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,223.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $462,800.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.59 million, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trinseo by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Trinseo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

