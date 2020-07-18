Insider Buying: Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Director Buys C$58,265.00 in Stock

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Director William John Ward purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,265.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at C$411,141.15.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$24.02 on Friday. Park Lawn Corp has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLC shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

