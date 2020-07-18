Insider Buying: Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Major Shareholder Buys $1,289,987.96 in Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 749,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ IDRA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.13. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.58.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.