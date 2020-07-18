Insider Buying: Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) Major Shareholder Buys $1,289,987.96 in Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 749,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.13. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

