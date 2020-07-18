Insider Buying: Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities (ASX:HMC) Insider Acquires 2,620,000 Shares of Stock

Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities (ASX:HMC) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried bought 2,620,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,430,320.00 ($5,089,260.27).

Isaac(Zac) Fried also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Isaac(Zac) Fried acquired 1,315,489 shares of Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,787,292.83 ($2,594,036.19).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities has a 52-week low of A$1.14 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of A$4.05 ($2.77).

Home Consortium Limited owns, develops, and operates real estate properties in Australia. Its property portfolio consists of 30 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.

