Insider Buying: Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) Insider Buys A$527,000.00 in Stock

Ellerston Global Investments Ltd (ASX:EGI) insider Sam Brougham bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$527,000.00 ($360,958.90).

Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Sam Brougham purchased 527,394 shares of Ellerston Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$553,236.31 ($378,928.98).

On Friday, July 3rd, Sam Brougham purchased 500,000 shares of Ellerston Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$516,000.00 ($353,424.66).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.03. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50. Ellerston Global Investments Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.73 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of A$1.35 ($0.92).

Ellerston Global Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

