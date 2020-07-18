Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $73,223.13 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.57 per share, for a total transaction of $73,223.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 824,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,849,132.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $428.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 84.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNBKA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.