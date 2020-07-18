Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $45,782.99 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.53 per share, with a total value of $45,782.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 824,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,764,397.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNBKA. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

