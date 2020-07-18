Insider Buying: AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Insider Purchases $169,565.00 in Stock

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) insider Ken Lavelle purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,240.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $831.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $2,976,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AZZ by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

