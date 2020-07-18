Insider Buying: ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) Insider Acquires £289,000 in Stock

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) insider Rémy Welschinger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £289,000 ($355,648.54).

ARCM stock opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday. ARC Minerals Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of $34.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

ARC Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

