Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($23.89) per share, for a total transaction of £135.87 ($167.20).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo American alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Pearce bought 9 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,760 ($21.66) per share, with a total value of £158.40 ($194.93).

AAL stock opened at GBX 1,930.60 ($23.76) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,832.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,709.50.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective (down previously from GBX 13 ($0.16)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 27th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,230 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.