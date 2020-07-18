Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($23.89) per share, for a total transaction of £135.87 ($167.20).
Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 15th, Stephen Pearce bought 9 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,760 ($21.66) per share, with a total value of £158.40 ($194.93).
AAL stock opened at GBX 1,930.60 ($23.76) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,832.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,709.50.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.
