Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Kies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INO. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

