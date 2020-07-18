InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $261.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.40 million. Research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in InnerWorkings by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

