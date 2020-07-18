Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Insider Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 43,121 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 42.9% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 240,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

