ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE:ING opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

