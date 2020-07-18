Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Price Up 2% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) rose 2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.15, approximately 578,167 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,637,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

